Outlander season 7: David Berry on current state of spin-off

We know that the idea of an Outlander spin-off featuring Lord John Grey has been discussed at length for quite some time by fans. So, what are the chances of this actually happening?

Well, what may come as a surprise to some people out there is that there have already been a lot of discussions about another series. As a matter of fact, it almost happened at a certain point in time!

In speaking about this a little bit further to Decider, David Berry himself indicated when talks took place for his own show — and also when they fell apart:

“There was a time, I think around Season 4, where a spin-off was more or less down to being greenlit. I’d signed a contract and we thought we were going to go ahead with it … It wasn’t something that ultimately was decided to move forward with. So that was a huge disappointment.”

For the record, the actor did also indicate that he is still interested in doing the show should the opportunity arise:

“Yeah, we’ll see. Like I think the character has a lot of legs. Whether or not that’s something that Starz or any other network is going to pick up, I guess it’s up to fan interest … But I know that from my side, and certainly [Outlander executive producers] Matt [Roberts] and Maril [Davis], we’d be definitely keen to see if this character had another life in another series.”

As many Diana Gabaldon fans know already, there is certainly plenty of solo material out there for Lord John that could easily be adapted; we just have to wonder if or when it could be considered further. If Starz did not jump on board before, what could change their minds now? For the time being, their attention seems to be put mostly on finishing up the flagship series in season 8 and then launching the Blood of My Blood prequel series.

