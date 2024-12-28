Outlander season 7 episode 16 spoilers: First finale details!

For those who are not aware as of yet, Outlander season 7 episode 16 is going to be the big finale — and we are waiting a while to see it.

How long are we talking here? Well, the plan is for “A Hundred Thousand Angels” to be coming on January 17, meaning that there is going to be a brief hiatus for the Starz drama on January 10. Is that surprising? In some ways sure, but remember that this is something that this network has done a handful of times over the years. We also tend to think it will be happening moving forward with other shows, whether it be the prequel series Blood of My Blood or season 8.

We’ll have time to talk more about this hiatus and/or why it is happening. For now, we suggest just reading the full season 7 episode 16 synopsis below to better set the stage:

Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he’s learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane.

It is somewhat odd to not know what is coming from Jamie and Claire directly in the finale, but how surprised should we also truly be? It feels like the network is deliberately keeping some bits and pieces of information under wraps and honestly, it is hard to blame them for that. The most important thing for now is that there is a certain element of surprise!

While we are sure that there are going to be elements of this finale taken from the Diana Gabaldon book series, remember as well that the show is going to be coming up with its own conclusion separate from that story.

