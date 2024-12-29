Is Dune: Prophecy new tonight on HBO, December 29, 2024?

Is Dune: Prophecy new tonight on HBO? After the crazy, dramatic events of the past several weeks, it makes a lot of sense to want more.

So are we about to get more? Let’s just say that the answer for now is a little bit complicated. We recognize now that there are additional episodes coming, but they are not going to happen anytime soon. Last week proved to be the season 1 finale now and at this point, we are in the midst of what is going to be a super-long break.

So what is the best-case scenario at this point? Well, we tend to think that it is a 2026 launch for season 2, though that will be dependent on a few different factors. One of them is when Dune: Prophecy is able to get into production, mostly because it has so many special effects that it could require a pretty long cycle there. Another one is just what HBO wants when it comes to their schedule, as we do not tend to think that they are necessarily going to be that eager to rush anything along when they have so many other shows on their schedule!

After all, remember that Euphoria season 3 is likely to premiere at the start of 2026, at least if production actually kicks off next month. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon could return that summer, and then there are questions regarding a fifth iteration of True Detective, which has been renewed and is in the midst of the writing process at present.

If nothing else, we do tend to think that the forefront of the new season will be Arrakis, especially since Valya and other characters ventured there. Given the significance of this planet within larger Dune lore, you better believe we’re excited to see what else is going to be coming up.

