Ted Lasso season 4: New characters ahead?

The more that we hear about Ted Lasso season 4, the more obvious it feels like we are going to be seeing a renewal revealed soon.

After all, the more that we are hearing from executive producer Bill Lawrence, the more clear it is that something is happening behind the scenes. Lawrence was a co-showrunner for the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ hit and while it may be more of Jason Sudeikis’ world at this point, he’s still privy as to what is going on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

To get a little more of Lawrence’s latest thoughts, just see what he had to say to Collider while also promoting the Shrinking season 2 finale:

“With Ted Lasso, I always have to make sure I highlight Jason Sudeikis because he had a vision for the show and it’s such a huge position of pride for me now, looking back, to have been involved with the crafting and figuring out what that show was. Him and I ran it the first year, we ran it together the second year, and the third year, he was doing it. You can always tell a new story with new characters in this streaming world. He’s driving it creatively. But man, I’m excited to even still peripherally be a part of it.”

We do think the idea of “new characters” could be a tease for some sort of new iteration of the show, such as the women’s team at AFC Richmond that we’ve discussed in the past. Over the past year / year and a half, we have seen Sudeikis in attendance at a number of women’s sporting events. That may just be because of his fandom, but there is an alternate universe where you have to wonder if he is working to better understand those dynamics. There is a lot of responsibility when it comes to getting that right, and we do think that would be a priority for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso now, including how it could be a reboot-of-sorts

What do you think we are going to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4, provided it does happen?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other insight soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







