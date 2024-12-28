Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 28, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you do want a little something more of the late-night sketch show, who can blame you?

However, the primary problem with hoping for more of the series tonight is rather simple, and it is tied simply to where things currently sit on the schedule. As great as it would be for there to be more of the show tonight, it is simply not happening. Remember that if the cast and crew were to have something on this weekend, they would have had to work throughout Christmas. That is almost instantly a no-go. Last weekend’s big episode with Martin Short / plenty of other alumni is easily enough to satisfy us, and hopefully a number of other people, for at least the foreseeable future.

So what is there to hope for when it comes to the future of the series? Well, for starters, the epic 50th anniversary special that is on the air on Sunday, February 16. We would love to say that there is a Saturday Night Live episode before that, and there could very well be. However, at the same time nothing has been confirmed there — and a little bit of patience could be required until we at least get to the new year.

If there is anything that we hope the past few weeks taught some viewers out there, it is simply that this is one of those shows that does still routinely deliver a lot of great and funny content week in and week out. It is true that there are some out there who seemingly find a measure of sport out of hating on SNL, but season 50 has turned out rather great so far! While not every episode this season has been perfect so far, many did bring some great stuff to the table.

