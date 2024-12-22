Saturday Night Live gives the Grinch, Lucy Liu in deleted sketch

What is it with Saturday Night Live this season deleting so many excellent sketches from their live shows? Here we are again, but this time with what looks like a pretty expensive How the Grinch Stole Christmas piece featuring a lot of blood, gore, and Lucy Liu of all people.

So what is the premise here? Well, let’s just say that this is in the same DNA as “Farewell, Mr. Bunting,” a sketch from years ago that mirrored Dead Poets Society until everyone ended up getting killed in horrible fashion. This time around, you’ve got Martin Short as the Grinch, doing what he can to save Christmas after he ruined it. Unfortunately, a series of terrible incidents lead to everything starting to fall apart.

You can watch the full SNL sketch here, though you probably get a good sense of what is going to happen here once we really see it start to build up some momentum. The entire thing gets pretty gross, but so much of it is accented by the totally-random cameo at the end from Lucy Liu as Lucy Liu Who, the sister of Cindy Lou Who and a certain individual ready to take the Grinch down. It’s obvious that Short and Liu did not film their parts of this on the same day, but does it matter?

Really, the biggest shame here is that the show cut this sketch despite having a big-name cameo in it. Shouldn’t that have been a little bit of insurance that they would keep it around? Is that too much to ask here at all? Apparently it is, but there is no denying that this was absolutely a hoot to watch, even if it was the next morning as opposed to during the live show.

