Squid Game season 3 spoilers: Actor on the Front Man’s mindset

Coming out of the violent, absolutely-insane season 2 finale for Squid Game on Netflix, it is understandable to feel a certain way about In-ho. After all, the man (otherwise known as the Front Man) went undercover, befriended Gi-hun and others under a false name and player #001, and then eventually betrayed them amidst the rebellion. He killed Jung-bae, one of the only real friends Gi-hun had, within the final minutes of the season.

Does Gi-hun realize that the Front Man was a fellow contestant this season? Not yet, but it does feel like that moment of revelation may be coming at some point. There is at least purpose to some of what he does, and clearly, he wanted to bring Lee Jung-jae’s character to a certain emotional place at the end of season 2. It is notable that he did not kill him, and that leads you to believe that there is a greater purpose here.

So what sort of agenda does In-ho really have at this point? Speaking to Variety, Lee Byung-hun (who plays the character) explained some of his overall worldview:

“In-ho is a character that no longer has belief or hope in the outside world … So it’s almost like he has nowhere to go, because that is not really a world that he feels like he’s a part of anymore. So it’s less so the fact that he wants to protect the world of Squid Game, it’s more so that he feels that it’s completely hopeless outside. All these people are going to die in a really kind of pathetic way anyway, so why not play the games, and why not give at least one person a new life and a sense of opportunity? Because he has this very pessimistic view of the world, he does feel like the world of Squid Game at least makes more sense than the world outside of it.”

We tend to believe that in Squid Game season 3, In-ho may try to enforce this opinion on Gi-hun, and try to find some alternate use for him. He could just kill him, but In-ho at this point may actually feel as though that is far too easy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

