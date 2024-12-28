Dune: Prophecy season 2 spoilers: What Travis Fimmel wants

It is nice to know less than one week removed from the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale that there will be a season 2. Meanwhile, it is equally nice to know that characters like Valya and Ynez are on Arrakis. Regardless of how you feel about them as people — Valya’s murderous past was explored more in the finale — it is easy to view that planet as a source for some significant story moving forward.

After all, we could be meeting so many new people — and beyond that, see how some of them interact with the established cast.

Speaking of the established cast, let’s take a moment to look towards Travis Fimmel, someone whose character of Desmond Hart could have easily died in the finale. He is still out there and after the arrest of his biological mother, we tend to think that his next move will be all about the Sisterhood. He could head to Arrakis and chase down Valya; or, he could make his next move elsewhere.

So what does Fimmel himself want to see in season 2? Speaking to Vulture, the Vikings alum shared some of his hopes moving forward:

There’s so many worlds in the Dune universe. I’d love to visit some of that and explore the world of everyday people. Because a lot of the Dune universe you see is the higher class. I’d love to go into a township or a city or where normal people actually live. That would intrigue me.

Is Desmond the show’s true villain?

While he may have been framed that way at the start of the series, at this point you could easily argue that there are no clear heroes or villains at all — and also, this may be what the folks behind the scenes want. Everyone is driven by their own agenda, and many may actively convince themselves that they are doing the right thing.

What do you most want to see from Desmond moving into Dune: Prophecy season 2?

