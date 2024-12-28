American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: News this winter?

What are the chances that some serious American Horror Story season 13 premiere date news will emerge over this winter? Given that it was over a hear ago that the most-recent season in Delicate premiered, we do feel like now is the time that some questions will start to come in.

Alas, none of this means that some further information is about to be handed over at all. Just remember that Delicate did not actually end until the spring, as a significant chunk of it ended up being delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023. That likely means that FX feels less pressure to rush into another season, especially since they did just have the American Horror Stories spin-off on Hulu this past fall alongside Grotesquerie, a show that has similar DNA and also shares an executive producer in Ryan Murphy.

With all of the aforementioned discussion in mind, the odds of us getting a season 13 premiere date this winter are fairly minimal. However, the odds of us getting more info about the season are somewhat high. Back during the Grotesquerie press tour, we did hear from Murphy how he had discussed a reunion with Sarah Paulson, who was arguably the breakout star of much of the series’ run. There is a good chance that by the end of March, there will be official news on whether or not she is back for season 13. Beyond just that, filming dates could also surface.

There is one more lingering question about the future of American Horror Story — will season 13 be the final one? FX has yet to renew the series for more, but we remain hopeful that this is going to happen before too long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 13, whether it be in terms of the story or the start date?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

