American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: December update

Is there a chance we will learn something more about American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of December?

The first thing to note here is, of course, rather simple: We know that it has been a rather long wait already. FX and Ryan Murphy seemed to prioritize Grotesquerie over anything else this fall, and that could be one reason for the delay. Another one may simply be tied to the desire to make sure that there was a great story and not rush anything along. After all, there are no seasons currently ordered beyond season 13.

For the time being, we unfortunately do think the long drought for news is going to continue. There is no evidence that we’re going to be seeing the show back anytime soon, and the best thing we can hope for this month is perhaps a little more in the way of news. We could hear more about the cast, or about what the general ideas are. All early buzz seems to suggest that filming will be starting up at some point next year, and fingers crossed it is going to arrive before the fall is over.

Of course, there is a major part of us that wants to see a season with a lot of longtime favorites, whether that be a Sarah Paulson or an Evan Peters. At the same time, it would also be great to see some new ideas explored at the same time. We know that a lot of ground in the horror genre has already been trodden on with this show, but there are still new ideas that you can bring to the table here … right?

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13, and who do you think will be in the cast?

