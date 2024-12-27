Squid Game mid-credits scene: The impact on season 3

The Squid Game season 2 finale delivered a ton of great moments, but there is also one you could have easily missed. After all, it was a tiny, few-seconds clip that aired during the credits!

What we saw in this scene is something that could easily have a huge impact on the future, as it was effectively a new version of “Red Light, Green Light” with both a male and female robot. This is something that is certainly important, as referenced by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and his comments to Variety:

If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of Season 2 — if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you. I think that’s all I can say, for now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reviews and reactions!

Now, the third season of the show is going to most likely revolve around a few different things, but this mid-credits scene signals that the Front Man is going to perhaps undertake some big changes in the next iteration of the Games — in particular, finding a way to eliminate any potential exploits. Gi-hun had found a way to have people hide behind each other to avoid detection in season 2 and this is likely a way to work around this.

Of course, the presence of these two robots may also suggest that a third season of Squid Game will feature another batch of contestants — could that include anyone who survived the second go-around? There are question marks still remaining from here, mostly because of how many people were alive at the end of the rebellion, including those who did not actively partake in it at all.

Related – See more thoughts on the Squid Game season 2 finale, including the major betrayal

What do you think we will be seeing as we move into Squid Game season 4 over on Netflix?

Share now in the attached comments and once you do, remember to come back to get some additional updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







