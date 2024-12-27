Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, December 27, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We are at a point now where we want the Max Thieriot drama back as soon as possible, and for good reason.

After all, just think about all the cliffhangers at the end of last season! All things considered, this was quite the hefty list — Bode and Audrey were left in the pool, Gabriela was hunted down by Manny, and in general it feels like a fire could claim the lives of almost anyone at just about any moment.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we get to the unfortunate news: Fire Country is going to stay off the air for a little while longer. CBS has not released a bevy of additional information about the next installment yet, other than they are sticking with the return date of January 31. More than likely, this date is going to stick — networks changing things up at this point does happen, but it is pretty darn rare.

Here is what the next few weeks will look like. We anticipate more information about the season 3 return will come at some point in mid-January, with promos and sneak peeks coming after the fact. Some elements from the first part of the season will remain, especially when it comes to the romantic subplots that are tied to Gabriela and Bode. However, the Jared Padalecki arc is gone, and we tend to think that a few threads from the start of the season are going to be left back there.

One thing that we do absolutely anticipate seeing? More info when it comes to Sheriff Country crossovers, especially since we believe strongly that the spin-off is still going to happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 when the series does return?

