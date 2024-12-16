Fire Country season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Gabriela’s future

As we get ourselves set to see Fire Country season 3 episode 9 on CBS in the new year, there are SO many cliffhangers that need to be resolved.

Yet, at the same time, we also need to remember here that there will be stories beyond those. Take, for example, what Stephanie Arcila’s character of Gabriela is going through. So far this season, we’ve seen her struggle in so many ways, and she feels both rudderless and without any sort of control. Her personal life is complicated, her father is in Three Rock, and she’s made some mistakes in the field.

So why give the character such an arc? Speaking to Parade, here is some of what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

“On our show, a lot of the characters show you who they are when the chips are down for them … And she’s been, other than this season, just shiny and an Olympian and a firefighter. Girl wins medals! That’s what she does. And I like to challenge characters and see what they do when things are not going as well for them, and see what that brings out. And it’s really brought new depths for Stephanie as an actress and new flavors for Gabriela in a way that just makes me love her more.”

The executive producer also noted in here that there is some sort of end in mind for the story, and they aren’t just out to make her suffer again and again:

“Talking about crafting a spiral for Gabriela, even from the beginning, we were very careful about, what’s our tolerance level, how long can it go on? … Of course, we in the audience are going to crave her rise after the spiral inevitably goes where it’s going to go. I think that’ll be really satisfying. But we’re not looking to exploit the horrible place that she’s in. It’s just the realities of being a human, and then she’ll continue on her little life roller coaster.”

Of course, we are still 100% rooting for Bode and Gabriela at some point to be together — based on where things lie now, though, it may not happen anytime soon.

