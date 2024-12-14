Fire Country season 3 episode 9 video: A fight for survival

As so many of you are now more than likely aware, you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 9 arrive in late January. It is a very-long wait, so what is the show going to do to make it all worthwhile?

For the time being, let’s just say that we’ve got another tease courtesy of a CBS promo. If you head over to the link here, you can see a first look at what is ahead — especially when it comes to a number of lives that hang in the balance.

The best thing that we can do at this point is spotlight all of them in their own way.

Bode and Audrey – Their fate at this point is somewhat intertwined with the two of them stuck in the pool. Of course, it is easier for Max Thieriot’s character given that she does not know how to swim. Sure, there could be romantic sparks here, but we hardly think that this is top priority for anyone at present.

Gabriela and Manny – The former is certainly in danger after making a risky move in the fall finale; meanwhile, her dad is trying to hunt her down.

Who will be able to help them?

It seems like Sharon, at least in the promo, is driving into the metaphorical eye of the storm, which obviously is going to create its fair share of complications that are pretty darn avoidable. We hope that everyone survives this time around, mostly because we know already that Fire Country is okay to kill off people. In the end, do you really need to reinforce that now? The more interesting stuff at this point is seeing whether or not Bode can find his footing as a firefighter.

Of course, we’d also love for clarity when it comes to him and Gabriela, as things have easily become far too messy for their own good.

