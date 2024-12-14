Fire Country season 3 episode 9: The cliffhanger aftermath

At this point, the bad news is clear when it comes to Fire Country season 3 episode 9 — you will be waiting a while for it. However, at the same time, we do tend to think great stuff is on the way! The CBS show left things off in a spot where there are so many unanswered questions, and it will be fun to see where some of them go.

After all, consider some of the following: What is going to happen with Bode and Audrey in the pool? Also, is Gabriela going to be okay? What is going on with Manny, who is off trying to find her? There are multiple lives who could be lost and from the sheer vantage point of danger, it is certainly intentional to throw THIS many people into the fire, both literally and metaphorical.

So how will Fire Country address some of these cliffhangers? Let’s just say that the plan is to hit the ground running! Speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

Oh, I’m so excited. I’m really excited about the [winter] premiere. It’s a shame everyone has to wait all winter break for it. It’s mostly a direct pickup. I mean, it isn’t an episode where you can really skip time. You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny. We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train, man. The premiere is just a freight train.

There’s clearly a lot of stuff that is going to happen pretty quickly here so if you love drama, just know that this is not a show planning to steer clear from it in the slightest.

