The Agency season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The pressure mounts

Next week, Showtime is going to bring you The Agency season 1 episode 7 — so what will be so important about that? Well, for starters, we are in the home stretch of the series. There are only a few installments left in this ten-episode installment and whether you are looking at Martian or some other storylines, it feels like characters are left on a knife’s edge.

One thing that we can say with some confidence? This show is going to continue to follow the path set by Le Bureau, the original drama that inspired what we’re seeing here. Unless there is some big deviation from the source, we do have a pretty clear path now for what the future will hold.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV discussions!

Here is what we can say now about The Agency season 1 episode 7 — the title here is “Hard Landing.” Meanwhile, the synopsis manages to better set the stage:

Mr. Dalaga ups the pressure on Sami. Bosko is briefed on the scope of Valhalla. Jerome is advised to listen to his horoscope. Martian’s hand is forced when Poppy’s life is under threat; with Henry and the team he strategizes a high-risk recruitment.

Beyond just following Le Bureau, the other thing we anticipate coming up is just for the series to continue this super-serious tone … one that shows you the weight that comes with being out in the field. This is not a series that is striving to maintain the tone or the humor of a Slow Horses. It also is not trying to be a James Bond sort of action thriller that is about explosions or big-time stunts. Instead, this is simply just trying to show the reality of what real-life agents are going through.

Related – Get more news now regarding The Agency, including the big news on a season 2 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into The Agency season 1 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







