The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Winter reveal?

What are the chances that we get a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 between now and the end of the winter?

Well, the first thing that is certainly worth noting here is not altogether complicated, as we do anticipate more news will be shared on it before too much longer. AMC already has Mayfair Witches and Dark Winds set for the first few months of the year; because of that, there is likely less of a need for them to announce news soon.

Now, here is what feels like a fair projection: There is a great chance that more news regarding season 2 will come out between now and the end of the winter, but we’re thinking in the February / March range. Anything else simply feels too early. The zombie spin-off is likely charting for a start in the late spring or early summer, and it will take a couple of months in order to promote it.

As for exactly what is going to be coming up in season 2, it starts honestly with where the first season left off: Negan has been forcibly tasked in order to run New York City and within that, become a version of his former self. Maggie may not love the guy, but she recognizes how this is a danger to both himself and others. By virtue of that, season 2 could become almost its own sort of rescue mission. Will she be able to extract him, and what are we going to learn about the higher-ups this time around in the city? It felt like season 1 only scratched the surface of some of this.

One more thing to remember

This season is going to run for eight episodes, which is a good two longer than season 1. That does present a chance to pack in so much more when it comes to content.

