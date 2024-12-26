Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, December 26, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We do recognize that this is the day after Christmas and yet, some shows do come on the air this time of year. Take, for example, the arrival of Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix; or, the presence of a new Silo installment.

However, here is where there is a key difference between the medical drama and those two shows: The latter air on streaming services, and there tends to be a little more leeway for them to do whatever they want when it comes to scheduling. They are not depending on viewers sitting down to watch a show at a particular time, which Grey’s Anatomy still does thanks to ABC. By virtue of that, there is no new episode tonight.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further reactions and reviews!

So what does the long-term plan at the moment look like? Here is what we can say, at least at the moment. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy are still planned for March 6, and the plan has not changed at ABC. More than likely, it will not. The drama will continue to be paired with 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey, and there has been no announced change when it comes to timeslot.

Now, as for the story…

We imagine that season 21 is going to continue to address the fallout of Yasuda and Levi’s exits, while also showing what else is happening to Jo and Lucas after they were put in that terrible hostage situation. Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo will be back as Meredith and while she will likely not appear in every single episode coming up, she should still have some sort of substantial role in the story.

Fingers crossed that come February, an assortment of other details will be out in terms of what lies ahead. Stay tuned!

Related – Is there any chance that Martin Henderson could ever return to Grey’s Anatomy?

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 21 when it does return in March?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







