Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Martin Henderson on possible return

Is there any chance that we see Martin Henderson back within the world of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 in the near future?

Well, we really should start off here by noting that the Virgin River star is obviously beloved; yet, at the same time, it is easy to say that the character of Nathan Riggs never quite worked on the medical drama. It had less to do with his performance, and more to do with the fact that the writers never quite figured out a defined role for him. It felt more like there was pressure to get another handsome male doctor on the show after Patrick Dempsey’s exit — and with that, Martin entered the picture.

So is there any chance at all that you could see Riggs again, almost as a sort of redemption? Speaking to Deadline, Henderson indicated that he is open to it, provided that there is a real reason for him to turn back up:

“I haven’t given it a lot of thought, just because I’ve been so committed and busy with Virgin River and some other stuff and life … But I think [Grey’s creator] Shonda Rhimes has always been really supportive of me; we’ve actually worked together a bunch of times on different things, so I would always be open to the possibility. Again, if it fitted in with whatever else was going on in my life at the time and my career.”

At this point, we think it could maybe work as a one-episode arc for a specific reason; yet, at the same time, it hardly feels necessary. Henderson has a great thing going as the star of another show, so for right now this is something that we’d categorize as unlikely.

