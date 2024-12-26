Squid Game season 2 episode 3: The In-ho, Front Man shocker

We had a feeling that Squid Game season 2 would contain big twists, and they were apparent in both episode 2 and episode 3 alike.

When it comes to episode 2, the story was a little more exclusive to the character that was introduced here in No-eul, a young woman who ended up becoming employed by the Games themselves rather than a participant in them. We have not had as substantial a peek behind the curtain before, at least from this point of view. It is fascinating, as we saw No-eul in such a sympathetic light only to end up watching her shoot people in episode 3.

Speaking of episode 3, did you see it coming that In-ho would be playing the Games? As it turns out, there is an ultimate ringer in the mist, someone who is ultimately known as Front Man. This does create a pretty chaotic situation, one where they could have so much more power the further that the games go on.

Of course, it remains to be seen how much they will influence things moving forward … or if some of the contestants are going to just end up continuing to hurt themselves instead. Just remember that a lot of players ended up willingly deciding to stay in the Games, despite a lot of the warnings that Gi-hun did his best to hand over.

Through three episodes…

It is easy to say that Squid Game is a fascinating look at income inequality and human behavior. While it does not have the same originality that it had in season 1, at the same time the format just continues to work and it remains as dramatic and compelling as ever.

What did you think about the events of Squid Game season 2 episode 3 overall?

Did you expect to see the big In-ho twist? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

