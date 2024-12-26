Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 video: LaGuerta’s test

Late tonight Showtime will officer up Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 — so why not learn more about it now?

First and foremost, we should begin with a reminder that for this show’s version of Dexter Morgan, almost everything still feels brand-new — not that this is a surprise. He’s only worked a handful of cases at Miami Metro, and there are a few different challenges that come along with his position in forensics. We know that Dexter is as great of a blood-splatter expert as you are going to find; many of his challenges are a little more social.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a sneak preview for this week’s episode 4 that features Dexter out in the field, having to largely work solo in his department. After all, Tanya and Masuka are attached elsewhere, which means that he has more responsibility than ever. He is also working with LaGuerta, who has just joined his particular arm of the department and is as ambitious and driven as anyone.

What makes this scene so fun to watch at this point is rather simple, largely due to the fact that LaGuerta and Dexter have such a complicated history within this franchise. We know that happens to her eventually, and it is fun to view their interactions through that lens. Of course, Clyde Phillips is going to lean into that here and there.

One of the larger questions that we have entering episode 4 in particular is simply this — are we going to be learning more about a Big Bad? After all, we 100% know that one exists…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

