Bad Sisters season 3 renewal: How long could we wait?

We know that there is a reasonably good chance that a Bad Sisters season 3 never happens, at least per comments from creator / star Sharon Horgan. The issue with doing the show at present is rather simple, given that you have to find a way to come up with another story that feels believable. Though we’d be more than fine just watching the chaotic day-to-day lives of the Garvey sisters even if they do become more over-the-top, that may not be a priority for anyone on the show.

Because of all of this, it feels like this is the perfect time to raise the following question: How long could we be waiting for more news? Is there any chance at all that we are going to get it?

Well, we do think that patience is going to be a virtue when it comes to potentially getting more of this show, as we are now waiting to learn if Horgan finds another idea. We know that there are other possible projects she could be lining up, whether it be as a writer or an actor.

For now, the future of Bad Sisters really feels like an idea to revisit in a year or so’s time. The biggest thing the show has going for it right now is just that it is seemingly popular on Apple TV+ and by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that the streaming service will want more. They won’t force Horgan to make it happen obviously, but we do think there’s a chance that some more conversations could happen in the months that are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

