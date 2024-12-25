Bad Sisters season 3: Creator on major challenges

Following the excellent second season of Bad Sisters on Apple TV+, the idea of a season 3 is absolutely fun to think about. Of course, said idea is also really different from what the reality of the show is.

After all, what we have seen through the first two seasons is that the story is all about how these women persevere and some of the traumas that they deal with in their lives. Sure, they are far from perfect, but they have also been impacted by some terrible men including JP back in season 1 and Ian in season 2.

If you have read some of our recent pieces on Bad Sisters already, then you know that for now, a third season is still possible, but at the same time far from a sure thing. Creator / star Sharon Horgan has been hesitant to bring it back unless there is a good reason, and she elaborates further to The Hollywood Reporter:

You have shows like White Lotus, and I guess Beef is doing it, where you can start again with a whole new cast, and so you can go for it. But with these sisters, you have to believe that they can be in that situation again. Because the reason why the show works is because people believe their situation, and we could do what we wanted this time around, because it’s all the fallout of what happened in the first season … I’m thinking all the time, and let’s see what happens … But that’s the tricky thing of it. You’ve got to really, really believe it could happen to these women again.

We honestly don’t think the same sort of thing does have to happen again; honestly, we would watch the Garvey sisters in just about any storyline possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

