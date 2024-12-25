Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

What are the chances that we are going to hear more about Sweetpea season 2 between now and the end of the winter?

If you have not heard too much about this show as of yet, let’s just start by saying that we more than understand! The Ella Purnell – serial killer story premiered on Starz earlier this year, and we certainly feel like at this point it is one of the most underrated shows of the year. It has a lot of drama and dark humor baked into every episode, and that is without even noting the big-time cliffhanger that is there at the end of the season. Basically, we tend to think that you are going to be coming out of it eager for so much more.

The good news that we can share right now is that Sweetpea has already been renewed for another season, so you do not have to worry about that part of the equation. Now, are we about to get some more news all about it? Is a season 2 premiere date in the near future? Not exactly. Our sentiment instead is that this is going to be a long process given that Purnell (who is both a star and executive producer) is currently working on Fallout season 2, meaning that it will be a long time before she can return to this role.

For this very reason, the chances of more Sweetpea news this winter are slim to none, but we really hope that changes moving into next winter. A great deal here is going to depend heavily on when Ella is done with her other show, what filming dates work for the production, and also when the story is put together and ready to go. We hope that it could return at some point in eraly 2026.

What do you most want to see moving into Sweetpea season 2 when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

