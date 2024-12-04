Sweetpea season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

If you missed the big news yesterday, a Sweetpea season 2 is officially coming to Starz! This is totally the sort of thing to celebrate, but there is also another question you have to wonder at present: When will it be back?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that as great as it would be to see Ella Purnell and company back in 2025, the odds of that feel slim for a number of reasons. First and foremost, Ella’s own schedule. She is currently shooting the second season of Fallout and even if that production moves forward as efficiently as possible, we don’t see it wrapping until at least the spring. This makes us think that the earliest that her other show could start shooting is the summer, and even that may be overly optimistic.

When you think about all of this, plus Starz’s tendency to take a long time to get things on the air, it feels inevitable that we are going to be waiting until 2026 to see the second season air. A great question to wonder about now is how Sweetpea handles that huge cliffhanger, where it appeared as though Rhiannon’s own sister was about to see her caught in the act after killing AJ. Can she get away?

Also, it is fair to wonder how much the show could be choosing to follow and honor some of the source material moving forward, as the first season was arguably in some ways a prequel to a lot of that. You could opt to do something a little more faithful to the books now, but at the same time, there is nothing that says you have to be beholden to that.

Of course, it’d be great if Sweetpea returned in the first half of 2026, but it is far too early to speculate on that. For now, we’ll just have to exercise as much patience as possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

