Sweetpea renewed for season 2 at Starz, Sky

Mere weeks removed from the Sweetpea season 1 wrapping up on Starz, it is now official — you are going to be getting so much more.

Today, both the US network and its UK partner Sky confirmed that the Ella Purnell series is coming back for another season. While it was marketed in some places as a limited series, it ended with an enormous cliffhanger but all but guaranteed that it would return — really to the point where it would have been insane in the event this did not happen.

In a statement today, here is what a number of key players had to say about the renewal.

Purnell, star / executive producer – “Being part of Rhiannon’s coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special. I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned.”

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK & Ireland – “‘Sweetpea’ is a highly original, character-driven show, led by the fantastic Ella Purnell, which has captivated audiences around the world. Fans have binged this unique, darkly comic thriller and they can’t wait to see what Rhiannon will do next. Alongside our producing partners at See-Saw Films, and STARZ in the U.S., we are thrilled to bring this gem of a show back for a second series.”

Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks – “Ella Purnell’s killer performance captured the journey of a woman finally finding her voice, and we’re thrilled with the response from critics and viewers. ‘Sweetpea’s’ unique take on female agency is a perfect complement to STARZ’s slate of programming for women. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Sky Studios and Ella Purnell in bringing another season of this addictive series to U.S. audiences.”

We’ll have more to say about possible premiere dates soon but for now, we do think it could be 2026 until the show returns; remember that Purnell is currently working on Fallout season 2, and that will take time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

