Fallout season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

With us now firmly into the thick of winter, what more can we expect to learn when it comes to Fallout season 2 at Prime Video?

First and foremost, let’s just give you a quick reminder that there will, in fact, by more of the video-game adaptation coming! We know that this has been confirmed for a while but at the same time, it is still quite exciting to hear. The same goes for the fact that season 2 is actively in production, and there is one noteworthy addition to the story already in Macaulay Culkin.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

So what more could we end up learning about the story between now and the end of the winter? We do certainly think that some other castings are going to be announced, which makes a great deal of sense given the fact that this is such a big, ambitious show, and we also know that we are going to be exploring potentially New Vegas. This is a pretty darn important show within the greater lore of the games.

As for a premiere date…

Obviously, it would be great if some news came out about that, but the odds of this at this point are pretty darn unlikely for a number of different reasons. We’re just SO far removed from it right now that we don’t think that anyone is going to be eager to share some more details. Our sentiment is that the next season will premiere in the first half of 2026 and with that, we’ll be lucky to get more news in the fall. For now, this is at the very least what we are hoping for and anticipating.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Fallout, and what other stories you could be seeing coming up

What are you most excited to see moving into Fallout season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







