Fallout season 2: A curious Jonathan Nolan tease

For those who are not aware, Fallout was the victor for Best Adaptation at the Game Awards tonight — so, what did we learn?

Well, let’s just put it this way: The ending of season 1 was certainly meant to draw a reaction for those out there who played Fallout: New Vegas. Also, there are plans to continue to create discussion there very soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

Speaking during his Game Awards acceptance speech tonight, executive producer Jonathan Nolan joked that he was grateful that fans of New Vegas didn’t burn his house down … but then alluded to the fact that they’d be grateful to him soon enough. This was certainly a clue that the setting will be looming as large as anyone could hope in season 2, and given his love for the games and the involvement of Bethesda’s Todd Howard, we certainly think there is plenty of room for excitement here. We tend to think the new season will build on that game, which has amassed a rather big cult following in the midst of the larger franchise.

Of course, for us personally we’re just equally excited to see what happens to Lucy, The Ghoul, and many other characters.

Speaking of Lucy…

One of the more unusual moments of the Game Awards is when Ella Purnell went onstage with Howard and Nolan while they accepted the award. She was on-camera the entirety of it, almost as though she was about to speak … and then never did. What gives? Did they run out of time? It felt especially awkward given that 1) she is one of the bigger stars in attendance on the night and 2) she’s said in multiple interviews she’s not much of a gamer. So basically, she was there for the entirety of the awards show, about things she doesn’t even play, to simply stand on stage during the acceptance speech.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk on Fallout now, including the latest premiere date

What do you want to see moving into Fallout season 2?

How much good stuff on New Vegas are you prepared to see? Share now in the comments! Also, come back to get other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







