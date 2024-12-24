Yellowstone spin-off The Madison premiere date: Winter update

Are we going to be learning some more information soon about the Yellowstone spin-off series The Madison, including a premiere date?

Well, one thing that we should say is that there is a great deal of curiosity out there for a series that has somehow remained under the radar. Paramount could have teased it further during the finale of the original show earlier this month, but they chose not to. The biggest thing that we can say about it is that this is a story of grief, one that features characters going from New York to the Madison River valley in Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams are a part of the cast, and while we’d love to say that cast members from the OG show will be around, that has not been confirmed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

So are we going to be getting some more news on The Madison this winter, including a premiere date? Let’s just say there’s a great chance. Production has been happening for a while in both New York and Texas, which is enough to make us think that these episodes are slowly coming together. Taylor Sheridan shows in general have a pretty quick turnaround time, and we tend to think that will be the case here as well.

Personally, our sentiment is that a premiere date could be announced by the time that 1923 season 2 premieres in February, and we will be able to see The Madison on at some point in the spring. That would fill a gap in the schedule when it comes to Sheridan-related content, as we do not tend to think that Mayor of Kingstown would be coming back until late spring or early summer.

Related – Is the Yellowstone spin-off with Beth and Rip more or less a sure thing now?

When do you think we are going to be seeing the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







