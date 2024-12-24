Yellowstone spin-off: Another hint at Beth, Rip series?

We know that just over one week removed from the Yellowstone season 5 finale, there is no official word on Beth and Rip’s future. However, it is hard to deny that the end of the episode left the door open for more to explore with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters. Also, we tend to think that 100%, there is a lot of enthusiasm out there for it.

Now with all of this said, why not add to the enthusiasm with some more commentary from Reilly herself?

Recently, Reilly took to Instagram to discuss her time on the show, and within that she was asked whether or not the rumors were true about her and Hauser doing a spin-off. Her response was short, but also pretty clue: “True.” Now, Paramount has yet to confirm anything, but Kelly herself saying this is all the suggestion you need that things are coming together.

What we’ve known for a while here is that per both Kelly and Cole themselves, they’d be more than happy to keep the franchise going provided that Taylor Sheridan was interested in writing it. Meanwhile, there have been some other reports that cast members from the current Yellowstone could come back. Given that the series is a massive success on the Paramount Network, we do tend to think that there is a legitimately good chance that there could still be other spin-offs beyond this that we haven’t heard about. Beyond the Beth – Rip series, there is one other show ahead in The Madison that is set in the present and we 100% know about it.

Fingers crossed now that at some point in the new year, the series about Beth and Rip is more or less confirmed.

