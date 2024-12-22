Yellowstone spin-off: Your primer for The Madison, Beth & Rip

As many of you at this point are more than likely aware, we are going to see so much more of the greater Yellowstone universe. Executive producer Taylor Sheridan has proven himself to be rather prolific, and we know of a ton of confirmed and theoretical projects that are in the works.

So, what can we say about all of them? Consider this your primer for the future as we settle in to life following the apparent end of the original show…

Let’s start off with the shows that are confirmed here — namely, ones that are either in production or have already wrapped.

The Madison – All indications at present suggest that this is a story about grief, one starring a wealthy family that is heading out to live in Montana not too far from the ranch. It has a cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and Beau Garrett. However, there is now confirmation about any Yellowstone cast members appearing.

1923 – The second season of the prequel has already been filmed, with plans for it to arrive in February. Our sentiment is that we will learn more about John Dutton’s lineage, while also seeing how Jacob and Cara manage to protect the ranch.

Now, let’s get into the unofficial shows for a moment, shall we?

Beth & Rip – Given everything we’ve heard about negotiations with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, this one is close to a given. The two have a new, much smaller ranch, and we wonder if this could be almost a comeback story in a way. There is also potential here for multiple other fan favorites to appear.

6666 – The story of the signature Texas ranch was once upon a time all but assured. However, now there is no clear sense of if that is going to happen. Even if Sheridan is an owner of the property, he acknowledges that it is a real-life working ranch and making a TV show there comes with a ton of challenges.

1944 – This is considered to be the next prequel chapter, one that we are expecting to see happen at some point — but let’s get through 1923 before we dive too much into it, no?

