Yellowstone spin-off: Could Rainwater appear in The Madison?

While there may not be much out there when it comes to a particular timeline yet, we know that a Yellowstone spin-off is very much on the way. The Madison started filming many months ago, and we know that the setting for it is reasonably close to other locales featured on the Paramount Network hit.

Beyond that, you also have to remember that there is another spin-off potentially in the works, one that is focused on Rip and Beth. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are the only two actors who have been officially linked to one of the spin-offs from the flagship, but could someone else be thrown in here? Let’s just take a moment here to discuss Thomas Rainwater.

After all, what we know about Rainwater right now is that he will be tied to the world of the Duttons forever, as he has officially purchased most of the Yellowstone’s land from Kayce. Because of proximity alone, we imagine that these two characters will stay in touch — though at the same time, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to any appearances elsewhere in the world of the show.

So will that happen? Well, for now, let’s turn this over to Gil Birmingham. We should note that he said nothing to TV Insider that makes us feel like it is impossible; yet, at the same time, he hardly confirmed anything more on the subject, either:

It’s awesome that fans are so invested in it that they’re just so curious about the Yellowstone universe or the Taylor [Sheridan] universe. And he’s obviously got a number of other spinoffs not related to Yellowstone, but yeah, they keep it pretty close to the vest.

For now, we tend to think of this as a reason of hope — but still, we’ll wait to see what more Paramount announces.

