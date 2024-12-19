Yellowstone EP on current state of 6666 spin-off

In the midst of all the conversation that has been out there on Yellowstone spin-offs, the potential 6666 series has been lost in the shuffle.

After all, it is worth noting that once upon a time, the idea of this series appeared to be a sure thing; it feels like in the past 12-24 months, franchise writer Taylor Sheridan has shifted over to The Madison, a new spin-off that has already started to film, and also a potential story all about Beth and Rip.

On paper, it obviously makes sense for a 6666 spin-off to see the light of day. After all, Sheridan himself is now an owner of the real-life property, and there are a number of characters from the original show now in Texas.

However, the super-producer has also noted here and there in the past that he is extra-protective of the setting due to it being such an important working ranch, and that is why any development of something more here could take some time.

At the moment, not even executive producer Christina Voros has a sense as to how things are going to end. Just see what she had to say to TV Insider:

“I honestly don’t know how Taylor chooses to tell which stories he chooses to tell when … I think he has closed a lot of doors on Yellowstone this season. There are obviously characters that we will not see again because they have been dispatched. But I think he has left some doors open, and there’s some doors that I can’t tell if they’re locked or not yet. But we will know when we cross through them.”

For now, we just think that a wait-and-see approach here is best. Even if the 6666 never becomes the focus of its own spin-off, other characters and stories could end up navigating there at some point.

