Yellowstone spin-off: EP on potential for Beth, Rip stories

We are days removed now from the Yellowstone season 5 / likely series finale, and the spin-off hopes are still out there. Obviously The Madison is coming, but there are also a number of reports suggesting that the spin-off about Beth and Rip is 100% finale.

Story-wise, you can argue that the finale gave Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters a certain measure of closure, given mostly the fact that the two are now off starting a new life at a smaller ranch. Meanwhile, Jamie is dead. Yet, does that mean that the struggles are over for them? Hardly.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer / frequent Yellowstone director Christina Voros went into what another series could look like:

I think he left the door wide open. In the world of Taylor’s storytelling, happy endings are hard fought. There aren’t a lot of them. He does not write stories about marvelous things happening to people. I think he said to me once, “I create characters that people fall in love with and then I do terrible things to them.” And that is where the drama lies. So one has to ask yourself, if there was never another word of dialogue spoken between Rip and Beth, could we imagine that everything went great for them for the rest of their lives? Sure. But it’s unlikely. They are two fierce, fiery people with terrible things in their past. The notion of happily ever after forever is pretty simplified.

I think he has left the door wide open for any number of stories to come out of that romance, and because people are in love with them, I think an audience would be interested in seeing whatever story that would become. Because ultimately, when you have interesting, complicated characters, especially those with dark secrets, something interesting is going to happen. And I think what he has done with the way he ends the show, it could be the end of the fairytale or it could be the beginning of another tragedy. You just don’t know.

Of course, the future of these characters will be determined solely by Taylor Sheridan, who often writes these projects himself. He has shied away from doing interviews for most of the past few months, so it is hard to say what is in his brain!

With all that said, we’d be shocked if at this point next year, there is no word out there on a particular spin-off, let alone what it could look like.

