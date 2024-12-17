Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Even more casting news

Even though the Yellowstone series finale is less than 48 hours old at this point, we do have more news now about The Madison.

So what is this show exactly? Well, like the original series, it is set in Montana. Grief is going to be at least one major component to the story, and the story apparently is going to revolve on some level around Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams, who are both playing big parts in the story.

Now, why not add Kevin Zegers to the mix? According to a report from Deadline, the former The Rookie: Feds performer will play here Cade, described as “Stacy’s new neighbor, who’s asked to look out for the place until the family shows up.” (Stacy is Pfeiffer’s character, and she should offer up a central point of view.)

As exciting as it is to continue to get more news on The Madison, there is still a central mystery here that remains. To be specific, we are talking here about how it is actually tied to the Yellowstone world at all. Nobody has really given a lot of clarity on that at present, and that makes us think that a good bit of patience may be required at the end of the day here.

Our hope is that we’ll be able to see this show at some point in the spring or summer — one of the good things about these Taylor Sheridan shows is that they do have a pretty quick turnaround at the end of the day. It could really just come down for what exactly it is that Paramount wants, given that they may want something at some point after 1923 season 2 premieres. (Remember that this show is coming back in February.)

