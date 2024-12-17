Yellowstone spin-off: Could Beth, Rip series premiere in 2025?

Given that there was almost a two-year wait between the first and second half of Yellowstone season 5, we recognize concerns that are out there for a spin-off. After all, how long could we be stuck waiting for it? Is there any way to be optimistic for more news before too long?

Well, we should note that we 100% anyone pressing the panic button that a potential, still-unconfirmed Beth – Rip spin-off may not come until 2026. However, we would not say that there is a big reason for alarm here just yet.

After all, go ahead and consider the following for a moment: Taylor Sheridan has proven over the years that he can move really fast with some of his shows. Take Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King all filming an then airing within the span of several months. Yellowstone did not suffer a long delay due to post-production or any other reason; rather, its break was due to the industry strikes of 2023 coupled with conditions in Montana making it hard to film there in certain parts of the year.

So long as a spin-off can start shooting in the state in the spring, we do think that a 2025 date remains possible … but who knows? There is also a chance that the show may end up filming in part elsewhere, as well. Because you would not be using (seemingly) the same iconic ranch, could you find substitutes elsewhere? There are some ways in which the series may get more creative, but we have to wait and see on a lot of that. Heck, we still need that official green light.

Just know this: Everyone involved loves money. It is hard to imagine Yellowstone going anywhere as a franchise, past or present.

