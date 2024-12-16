Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Why no teaser in finale?

As many of you are well-aware now, Yellowstone as we’ve come to know it over the years is over — so what remains?

Obviously, the next version of the show we are totally prepared for at this point is a spin-off featuring Kelly Reilly (Beth) as well as Cole Hauser (Rip). After all, we’ve known for a long time that this has been in the works, even if there hasn’t been much confirmation.

Then, you have The Madison, the story about grief featuring Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and many other actors that started filming earlier this year. It has been confirmed to be a part of this universe and at the same time, there hasn’t been a whole lot said about it for whatever reason for the past few weeks.

As a matter of fact, you could argue that a preview for the show could’ve aired during the Yellowstone finale and yet, it didn’t happen. Why didn’t it? Well, clearly Paramount has another plan. Their top priority at this point is likely 1923 season 2, given that this is going to air in February. We imagine more talk about The Madison will surface then, and we certainly believe that it is going to premiere at some point prior to the Beth / Rip story.

The most curious thing about the spin-off, at least for now, is just that the exact connections to the original show remain relatively unclear. Sure, a lot of it will be set in Montana — for now, though, that is it. It is also interesting that after all the rumors about a 6666 Ranch spin-off, this is one that Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the team eventually did settle on.

