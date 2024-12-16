Yellowstone season 5 finale: The final fate of the ranch

There were so many things that we had to wonder about entering the Yellowstone season 5 finale, but one of the biggest one revolved around the ranch. Who owns it now, and what does that mean when it comes to the long-term future?

All things considered, the sale on the part of Kayce went about as expected, with him going to Thomas Rainwater and selling it to him as a way to ensure a certain sanctity to the land. He was able to do it at a price that harkened back all the way to the events of 1883, one that would ensure that the tribe could afford all future taxes. As a result of the deal, Rainwater indicated that he would not develop or exploit the land, and both John and the rest of the Duttons were allowed to remain buried there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Does this mean that we’ve got a happy ending for most characters? Well, at least for some of the people we’ve come to care about over the years. Rip and Beth can have their own plot of land where they can find serenity, and the same goes for Kayce and his family. Meanwhile, some of the surviving members of the bunkhouse are scattering, but are still finding a future for themselves in other places. (This was a good way to bring Lainey Wilson back as Abby.)

Honestly, we don’t think that the Yellowstone finale really surprised anyone — and is that okay? We tend to think that a lot of the ending was largely satisfying, though at the same time you could argue that Taylor Sheridan could have taken a bigger swing at some point. Most of them, at least for this season, where delivered a little bit earlier.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including what the future could hold

What did you think about the events of the Yellowstone season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







