Dune: Prophecy season 2: Travis Fimmel on Desmond’s past

We are so lucky at this point to know already that a Dune: Prophecy season 2 is happening over at HBO, and that leads to many questions!

Honestly, it is hard to figure out the best place to properly start, mostly because you can speculate about almost any story across the map. Yet, we cannot help but still think about what’s ahead for Desmond Hart, especially since we had a hard time thinking that he was going to survive the finale at all! Yet, he did and not only that, he’s in more of a secure place than ever given that he’s got an alliance with Natalya and she is in an especially powerful spot. Also, Tula has been arrested and Valya is off on Arrakis.

Now, in terms of Desmond’s past, we have learned more that he has had work performed on him via some sort of machine, which does complicate who he is and what he wants even more. How much does he even know about that? It is something that Travis Fimmel himself is unsure of at present! Just check out what the actor had to say on the subject to GQ:

That’s a great question, man. Hopefully that’s answered in Season 2. I have no idea and I’m intrigued to find out. He thinks it’s more of a spiritual thing that’s occurred to him.

It remains to be seen just how much Desmond’s origin will be a focus as we move forward here, but we personally wouldn’t mind a full episode all about it! Of course, that may be hard to do in the event that we only end up getting another six-episode season … but time will most certainly tell at this point.

