Squid Game season 2: A pair of notable contestants (video)

In just a matter of a couple of days, the Squid Game season 2 premiere is going to be here — and there are so many reasons to watch!

Of course, first and foremost here you do have the central story to wonder about when it comes to Gi-hun and whether or not he is going to be able to take down the Games from within. At the same time, though, there are also contestants that you should be getting invested in along the way … including a pair that stands out easily from the pack!

If you head over to the official Squid Game Instagram page right now, you can see a behind-the-scenes introduction to a pair of combatants who are mother and son. We’re sure that some people out there will remember a similar narrative from the reality show that Netflix aired, but there’s a pretty big difference in that the reality show did not kill people. The desperation and fear is going to be next-level here and in the end, we tend to think that all of this could be heartbreaking.

After all, we know that Gi-hun is hoping to in some way, destroy the Games and also save the people taking part. However, in order to achieve some of this, there is an a chance that he will have to advance … which then means that people will die. The goals of season 2 are a little more complicated than what we saw back in season 1. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that this is going to be a chaotic, dangerous, and very-much emotional story that you see play out. Let’s just hope that you don’t have any plans for right after Christmas…

