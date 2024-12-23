Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Creator on Gi-hun’s central struggle

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, Squid Game season 2 is finally coming to Netflix at the end of the week! Isn’t it fair to say it’s going to be huge? This is the most highly-anticipated series that the streaming service has these days, and you have to hope that it can somehow match the quality and creativity of the first go-around.

While we are sure some of the show’s tone and visual flair will be the same, a number of other things are going to be very-much different. That includes, of course, the big question of what Gi-hun wants out of the games in the first game. Season 1 was about survival; this time around, he has a different sort of resolve.

For more on this particular subject, here is what Squid Game creator / director Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say to People Magazine:

“In season one, it was a rather linear telling of a narrative of the story of Gi-hun who takes part in Squid Game and his story about how does he survive, what does he go through, and what does he experience?

“Whereas in season 2, you now meet a Gi-hun who is extremely purpose-driven, who still has hope that there is hope in humanity and hope left in the world and the head-to-head clash between this Gi-hun and the Front Man who will do everything to break Gi-hun’s beliefs and trust.”

Can the Front Man really break him? It’s a fascinating thing to wonder but personally, we do tend to think that it is going to be tough given what the guy went through back in season 1. Why would he think, all of a sudden, that there would be anything that would break him down? If something does, we only think it would be the other contestants not being willing to listen to his pleas…

