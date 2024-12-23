Tulsa King season 3 renewal: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get official word on a Tulsa King season 3 renewal before the end of the winter? On paper, you can argue that this is either a sure thing or fairly close to it.

After all, consider the fact right now that there appears to be at least some sort of conversation already between star / executive producer Sylvester Stallone and the powers-that-be all about the future. Heck, there are some rumors out there that there are also some conversations about a season 4 after the fact. If we do really get two more seasons of the show ahead and the two are ordered at once, that would be a huge benefit to Terence Winter, Taylor Sheridan, and the rest of the team. It gives everyone a little more comfort and flexibility to tell the stories that they want.

Given that there have been early reports about some talks and conversation already, we’re willing to just go ahead and consider a winter renewal announce a sure thing … or at least close to it. After all, it makes sense that Tulsa King would shoot again in the spring, provided that scripts are ready and the cast is available. This is not a series that takes a long time to shoot, and nor does it take some extremely long period of time to edit after the fact.

If you are Paramount+, shouldn’t you already be doing whatever you can to turn this series into an annual event? That just feels like the smartest thing that you could personally try to execute, especially in an era where a lot of big-budget shows take almost two years. If you get more Tulsa King faster than that, you may be able to accumulate some sort of tactical advantage.

