The Boys season 5 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a full The Boys season 5 premiere date by the time we get to the end of this winter? What about more news on the show in general?

As per usual, there is of course a ton of stuff that we can say here — how can there not be when this is such a big show and there is so much going on here within the larger universe? Not only is the original show in production on its final chapter, but Gen V season 2 has wrapped with the hope of a launch next year. Meanwhile, there is also a new prequel ahead in Vought Rising, but it appears to be in the somewhat-early stages.

While we do think there is a chance of some content related to The Boys coming out this winter, we tend to think it will be related either to casting or production. These episodes are not going to arrive on Prime Video until we get around to the spring or summer 2026 at the earliest, meaning that it would be crazy to get a premiere date announcement anytime soon. Amazon will take their time with this, much as they should.

The biggest point of curiosity while we wait

Who is Jared Padalecki going to be playing in the final episodes? His casting is all but confirmed, and we know that Eric Kripke loves working with the Supernatural cast as often as he can. It remains to be seen if this is just a one-episode role or something more, but we just hope that he and Jensen Ackles get a chance to spend time together — for at least nostalgia’s sake!

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

