The Boys season 5 filming: A substantial new update

For those who are eager to get a substantial progress report on The Boys season 5, let’s just say we’ve got it and then some!

After all, work has been going on for a handful of weeks now in Toronto; yet, it appears that for the next little while, everyone is pressing the pause button. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Annie January herself in Erin Moriarty confirmed that she is wrapped for the calendar year and is on a short break — for the record, we tend to think the same can be said for many other cast members. We tend to think that the producers are well-aware that working over Christmas would not make them that attractive of a place to work.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some additional TV coverage!

While there is likely some great footage for The Boys in the can already, there is still a lot more to come in the fifth and final season. Our hope is that the episodes are done in production by the end of the spring and if that happens, the long post-production process can really kick off in earnest. We do not believe the show will be ready until either the spring or the summer of 2026, so move forward with that in time.

The thing that we have a hard time accepting is that this could be the last time we see Annie, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, or many of these other characters on-screen. Sure, there is a chance that more spin-offs do eventually emerge, but nothing has been said or reported yet and we have to progress with that very thought in mind. The priority right now is making sure a show this ambitious will stick the landing, which is obviously so much easier said than done.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on The Boys, including some more discussion about possible premiere dates

What are you most excited to see moving into The Boys season 5?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back to make sure that you do not miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







