The Boys season 5 premiere date: A December 2024 update

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, production has officially started on The Boys season 5 in Toronto. Isn’t that a cause for celebration? We know that we’re gearing up for the final chapter of the superhero satire, and there is one thing that we can say with confidence: Things are going to be nuts. Superheroes are being deputized and beyond just that, we tend to think that Homelander is going to be on a warpath. There are very few heroes left who can actually save the day — will they be able to do that?

All of this of course feels compelling for the story ahead, and we know, as well, that Jensen Ackles is going to have a huge role as Soldier Boy. Unfortunately, none of this means that the series is actually going to be back anytime soon.

Because of the production timeline for a show like The Boys, it is pretty darn fair to say that there won’t be any premiere-date news this year. Not only that, but there probably will not be any to share in the weeks and months to come, either. All signs point to the final season coming your way in the summer of 2026, mostly so that all the visual effects can be perfected. There won’t be a lot of news this month unless there are some new castings to announce.

For the time being, can you at least celebrate that there is a larger franchise out there to keep you entertained along the way? Well, remember here that you’ll be able to see Gen V season 2 most likely next year. Meanwhile, there is a new prequel in the works in Vought Rising starring Ackles as well as Aya Cash. However, that is probably not going to come until after the main show wraps up.

