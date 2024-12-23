Chicago PD season 12 episode 9: When to expect more details

Is there a chance that you are going to learn more insight in the near future about Chicago PD season 12 episode 9?

First and foremost here, let’s just start by noting the obvious: We are pretty darn psyched to learn what is going to be coming up next! The end of the fall finale indicated that all of Intelligence could be put in a complicated position thanks to Reid. He knew that Torres had a relationship with Perez, and also that multiple other people within the unit were involved in covering it up. There is a reasonably good chance that he is going to use Voight and some other characters to his advantage, but what will that look like?

For now, here is what we will say: Our hope is that we are going to be getting more news on the next Chicago PD before too long. As a matter of fact, we tend to think details will emerge over the next week and a half! After all, the next episode is slated to premiere on January 8 and all things considered, that is not that far away. With CBS holding onto most of their scripted shows until later in the month, NBC is going to have a lot of room to operate for a few weeks. We hope that they make the most of it, especially for One Chicago given that there are a ton of great stories that you are going to have an opportunity to see leading up to something much-anticipated in a crossover event.

Of course, all of the drama aside, there are some other Chicago PD stories we want to see, including the wedding between Burgess and Ruzek. We just think we will be waiting a while longer for that.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 when it arrives?

