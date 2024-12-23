House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Winter 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to learn more about a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date this winter? What about news on the show in general?

The first thing that we really should note in this piece is honestly not that complicated: There is more of the series coming to HBO! That renewal happened some time ago and at the time of this writing, we already know that a lot of things are started to be plotted and planned out.

Unfortunately, none of this means that the winter is going to be some sort of cornucopia for news related to the Game of Thrones prequel. We know that filming is anticipated to be kicking off by March at the latest, so there’s at least a chance that we can hear some more news when it comes to that.

As for a premiere date, we don’t think all that much has changed from the original plans — in other words, we tend to think that it is likely that you are going to see House of the Dragon back at some point around the summer of 2026. There is a chance that it ends up arriving earlier than that but for now, the last thing that we want to do is sit here and bank on any one thing in particular. Beyond just the state of production, we know that HBO is also going to make a date official based largely on what is best for them at any given moment.

Along the way, at least there is more of the franchise ahead when it comes to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is premiering next year.

