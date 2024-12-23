Doctor Who season 15: The ties to the Christmas Special

As so many people are more than likely aware at this point, the Doctor Who Christmas Special is coming in a matter of days. Are you ready to dive into that? We know that it is going to be fun and that there is a big-name guest star at the center in Nicola Coughlan.

Yet, we also don’t blame anyone out there who has some questions right now about whether or not this event is going to have some sort of tie to the upcoming fifteenth season … but there is something more we can say about that now.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Russell T. Davies makes it clear that there is a tiny bit of crossover between the end of the special and the start of the new season:

“Obviously the Doctor has companions always at his side, so there’s a slight passing on of the baton in a forward motion … But next season, we have Varada Sethu coming on as Belinda Chandra, who is wonderful. You will be able to watch the Christmas special and the series almost as a straight line — they flow into each other — but they’re not hugely connected. It’s a proper one-off.”

It is certainly a goal to have this Doctor Who Christmas Special be worthy of standing on its own — but, at the same time, we do tend to think that there is something to be said for giving people something to look forward to, as well! If you have not heard for whatever reason, we also know that you are going to be seeing Millie Gibson return to the show as Ruby Sunday in season 15 — you don’t have to worry about that.

