Bad Sisters season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Is there going to be a Bad Sisters season 3 at Apple TV+ at some point down the road? Or, have we reached the end of the line?

We should start things off here by saying that when it comes to this series in particular, the answer to that is a little complicated. Technically, the streaming service has not renewed the Irish black comedy from creator / star Sharon Horgan, but we honestly think that they would like to. While we know that not everyone out there loved season 2 as much as season 1, we’d say that it was nothing short of incredible and it would be great to be around the Garvey sisters once more.

Now, here is where we do have to share the bad news: There is a good chance that a third season does not happen. It is really going to be up to whatever Horgan wants to do here, and she has said in the past that she will only come back if there is another idea — she does not want the show to overstay its welcome clearly, and we do understand that.

Do we recognize the fear that the longer Bad Sisters runs, the more unrealistic it is to imagine these women constantly in various stages of chaos and tumult? Absolutely, but there is also a major part of us wondering whether or not it really matters all that much. In the end, is the only thing that is really super-important here that we are entertained? There are so many other character-based mystery shows out there that we love even if realism left the station a million or so miles before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

