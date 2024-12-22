Dexter: Resurrection: A possible Original Sin tie-in?

As we continue to dive more and more into Dexter: Original Sin, we do so with the knowledge that at some point, Dexter: Resurrection will take place. Michael C. Hall is going to be coming back in the present as Dexter Morgan, though strangely there is almost nothing about the show known beyond that just yet. He made a cameo at the start of the prequel, but we would be surprised if he turns up again in the flesh.

Now, we know that from a financial standpoint, Original Sin has already justified its existence. Paramount+ wants to use Showtime to create franchises, and that is what we’re getting here. Yet, is there a way for this show to create something bigger? This is where you have to look a little bit towards a character like Tanya, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the prequel.

Now, we do personally think that one of the more interesting applications of Original Sin is introducing someone there, only to then bring them back in Dexter: Resurrection. The possible people here are limited, given that 1) there are only a handful of characters and 2) they have to be young enough to still be alive. This current show is set a good 33 years in the past!

Technically, you could say that someone like Patrick Dempsey’s Aaron Spencer could still be alive in the present, but you are also looking here at someone who would be in either his late eighties / early nineties. Tanya is more likely just because her character would likely be in her seventies in her present day, and not as much removed from a potential retirement. She’d also know Dexter’s methods really well due to being a mentor.

The odds of this happening

Honestly, they are still low — we tend to think that there are reasons why Tanya and Spencer were never mentioned on the original show. We do still think that something from Original Sin will factor into Dexter: Resurrection, but we probably have not seen it yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

